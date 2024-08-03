  1. World
Trump agrees to debate on Fox News, but Harris insists on ABC

TEHRAN, Aug. 03 (MNA) – Donald Trump has agreed to debate Kamala Harris on the friendly environs of Fox News in September, but the vice-president has not signed on to what would be a switch-up.

Trump had previously agreed to appear on ABC News and debate Joe Biden a second time this year before the president ended his re-election campaign, Guardian reported.

In a statement on his Truth Social platform, Trump said the debate would be held on 4 September in Pennsylvania. The former president said that there was a conflict of interest at play after filing a defamation lawsuit against ABC and network host George Stephanopoulos over the anchor’s assertion that Trump had been “found liable for rape” in the E Jean Carroll case.

Trump claims that the ABC News debate scheduled for September 10 was 'terminated' when Biden dropped out of the race. 

He also claimed that there's a conflict of interest because he's in litigation against ABC and anchor George Stephanopoulos, who Trump has referred to as 'Slopadopoulos'.

