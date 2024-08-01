  1. Politics
Aug 1, 2024, 11:34 AM

King Salman sends letter on bilateral relations to Pezeshkian

King Salman sends letter on bilateral relations to Pezeshkian

TEHRAN, Aug. 01 (MNA) – Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has sent a letter to Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian concerning relations between the two nations.

The message was delivered by Minister of State Prince Mansour bin Miteb bin Abdulaziz who was in Tehran on Tuesday to hold talks with top Iran officials, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

Prince Mansour conveyed best wishes to the Iranian people from the monarch and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The reception was attended by the Kingdom’s Foreign Affairs Vice Minister Waleed bin Abdulkarim El-Khereiji, and the Saudi Ambassador to Iran Abdullah bin Saud Al-Anzi.

MNA/PR

News ID 218802
Marzieh Rahmani

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News