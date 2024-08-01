King Salman sends letter on bilateral relations to Pezeshkian

The message was delivered by Minister of State Prince Mansour bin Miteb bin Abdulaziz who was in Tehran on Tuesday to hold talks with top Iran officials, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

Prince Mansour conveyed best wishes to the Iranian people from the monarch and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The reception was attended by the Kingdom’s Foreign Affairs Vice Minister Waleed bin Abdulkarim El-Khereiji, and the Saudi Ambassador to Iran Abdullah bin Saud Al-Anzi.

MNA/PR