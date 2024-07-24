Iran envoy to Turkey visits Bazargan-Gurbulak border gate

Iran's Ambassador to Ankara Mohammad Hassan Habibollahzadeh during the second day of his trip to the eastern provinces of Erzurum and Agra in Turkey visited Bazargan-Gurbulak border gate and held talks with Mustafa Koc, the governor of Agra province and provincial, customs and economic officials of this province.

The Iranian ambassador while visiting the Bazargan-Gurbulak border gate and investigating the issues including the traffic of the commercial fleet, and the clearance of Iran's export and transit goods through this border gate, met with the officials of the two provinces.

The two sides discussed ways to solve the problems and speed up traffic through this border gate.

Habibollahzadeh stressed Iran's economic opportunities and capacities in strengthening and developing provincial and regional cooperation between Iran and Turkey with a focus on Agra province as a bordering province with Iran.

He said that solving the problems of the two countries' commercial fleets is one of the requirements for developing cooperation and reaching the desired goals.

SD/FNA1721801228149995854