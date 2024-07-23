Iran, Mexico diplomats discuss bilateral ties, intl. issues

Director General (Africa, Central Asia & Middle East) at the foreign ministry of Mexico Octavio Tripp and Aide to Iran's foreign minister and Director General of America's Department at the Iranian foreign ministry Issa Kameli discussed the bilateral ties, regional and international issues and also issues of the mutual interest.

During the meeting, the two sides, in addition to congratulating the successful presidential elections in both countries recently, emphasized their interest in improving consultations about the bilateral issues.

In the meantime, ways of expanding cooperation in bilateral and international relations were discussed with a diplomat from Belize government, next to Mexico

MA/6174728