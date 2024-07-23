  1. Politics
Jul 23, 2024, 7:40 PM

Iran, Mexico diplomats discuss bilateral ties, intl. issues

Iran, Mexico diplomats discuss bilateral ties, intl. issues

TEHRAN, Jul. 23 (MNA) – The officials from the Iranian and Mexican ministries of foreign affairs met and held talks on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Director General (Africa, Central Asia & Middle East) at the foreign ministry of Mexico Octavio Tripp and Aide to Iran's foreign minister and Director General of America's Department at the Iranian foreign ministry Issa Kameli discussed the bilateral ties, regional and international issues and also issues of the mutual interest.

During the meeting, the two sides, in addition to congratulating the successful presidential elections in both countries recently, emphasized their interest in improving consultations about the bilateral issues. 

In the meantime, ways of expanding cooperation in bilateral and international relations were discussed with a diplomat from Belize government, next to Mexico

MA/6174728

News ID 218280
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News