Jul 20, 2024, 11:00 AM

40 migrants killed after boat catches fire off Haiti

TEHRAN, Jul. 20 (MNA) – At least 40 migrants have died and several others were injured after a boat they were traveling in caught fire off northern Haiti, a UN spokesman said on Friday, quoting the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

"Two days ago, according to the Haitian National Office for Migration, the boat, carrying over 80 people, departed from Labadee en route to the Turks and Caicos Islands, a 250-kilometer journey," Xinhua reported, citing Farhan Haq, the deputy spokesman for UN Secretary-Genral Antonio Guterres, at a daily briefing.

Forty-one surviving migrants were rescued by the Haitian Coast Guard and are currently receiving medical care, food, water, and psychosocial support provided by the IOM, in support of the national authorities, said the spokesman.

Eleven migrants were taken to the nearest hospital for treatment, including burns, he added.

According to the IOM, more than 86,000 migrants have been forcibly returned to Haiti by neighboring countries this year.

