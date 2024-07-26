Massive wildfire engulfs Canadian ‘Jasper’ tourist town

A raging wildfire has devastated the western Canadian tourist town of Jasper, potentially destroying up to 50% of structures, and firefighters were trying Thursday to save as many buildings as possible, authorities said.

Jasper is in the middle of mountainous Jasper National Park, in the province of Alberta. The town and the park, which draw more than 2 million tourists a year, were evacuated on Monday when officials estimated there were up to 10,000 people in the town and a further 15,000 visitors in the park.

"There is no denying that this is the worst nightmare for any community," Alberta premier Danielle Smith told reporters while choking back tears, Reuters reported.

"We're seeing potentially 30% to 50% structural damage ... that's going to be a significant rebuild," she said, adding the fire was still out of control.

Parks Canada said there had been a "significant loss" of buildings inside the town but added it could not give specific details of the damage, or which areas had been burned and it urged residents not to return.

