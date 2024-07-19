Second explosion reported in Tel Aviv

Earlier on the same day, the Yemeni armed forces announced an operation against Tel Aviv as a powerful explosion hit an area near a US consular facility amid the failure of Israeli air defenses to intercept the drone.

The blast occurred in the city’s Ben Yehuda Street on Friday, Israeli media outlets reported.

MNA/