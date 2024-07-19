7.3-magnitude quake hits Chile: CENC

The quake struck at a depth of 130 km and its epicenter was monitored at 23.15 degrees south latitude and 68.00 degrees west longitude, said a report issued by the CENC.
MNA/PR
TEHRAN, Jul. 19 (MNA) – A 7.3-magnitude earthquake jolted northern Chile at 9:50 a.m. Friday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).
The quake struck at a depth of 130 km and its epicenter was monitored at 23.15 degrees south latitude and 68.00 degrees west longitude, said a report issued by the CENC.
MNA/PR
Your Comment