China, UAE hold 2nd annual air force drill in Xinjiang

According to China’s Defense Ministry, the annual Falcon Shield-2024 joint training exercise between the Chinese and UAE air forces has been ongoing in the northwestern Xinjiang province since late June and will continue until late July, Anadolu Agency reported.

The training between the two air forces aims to “enhance mutual understanding and trust, deepen exchanges and cooperation, improve strategic cooperation, and achieve common goals and expectations of both sides,” the ministry said on Wednesday.

Last year, the Falcon Shield-2023 joint training exercise was held in August in the same province.

Meanwhile, Chinese and Lao troops are holding the China-Laos Friendship Shield-2024 joint military exercise in the Lao capital Vientiane.

In another joint military exercise, Chinese troops Tuesday held an opening ceremony of the China-Belarus Eagle Assault-2024 drill in the southwestern city of Brest in Belarus, along the border with Poland.

MNA/PR