US, allies to allocate over $1 bn to Ukraine

The United States and its allies will allocate more than $1 billion to Ukraine’s air defense system, the leaders of Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Romania, the United States, and Ukraine said in a statement, released by the White House press service.

The authors to the coalition of more than 50 countries that continue to provide security assistance to Ukraine and to those participating in the Immediate Action on Air Defense Initiative, "to which partners have pledged more than $1 billion in support of air defense for Ukraine."

"We also welcome NATO’s work to support Ukraine’s efforts to develop a NATO-interoperable integrated air and missile defense architecture," the document says.

Addressing an event, marking the 75th anniversary of NATO and serving as a de-facto starting point for the NATO summit, US President Joe Biden said the US and its allies are beginning the delivery of additional strategic and tactical air defense systems to Ukraine, including Patriot and NASAMS.

