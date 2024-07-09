Azeri embassy to reopen in Iran soon: FM official

The Iranian foreign ministry official said that the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan will reopen in Iran within the next 15 to 20 days and the Azeri ambassador will return to Iran to continue his diplomatic mission in Tehran.

The Tehran-Baku relations were strained in January 2023, following a deadly attack on Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Tehran. Azerbaijan closed its diplomatic mission in Iran after the incident, which it called a “terrorist act”, while a probe concluded that the assailant had been motivated by “personal and family-related problems."

MNA