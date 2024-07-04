Iran acting president in Astana to attend SCO summit

Mokhber arrived in Kazakhstan’s capital on Wednesday night at the head of a high-ranking political and economic delegation to take part in the 24th summit of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO. He was welcomed by senior Kazakh officials.

The Iranian acting president is set to address the summit on Thursday, the first day of the two-day gathering. He will hold bilateral meetings with officials of the participating countries as well, including the Russian president Vladimir Putin.

The SCO was established in Shanghai in June 2001 by six founding nations namely Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. Iran, Pakistan and India joined the organization afterwards, with the Islamic Republic of Iran becoming an official member during the SCO summit of heads of state last year.

The organization represents 40% of the world’s population, with member countries contributing to 25% of global GDP.

MNA/IRN