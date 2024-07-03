  1. Politics
Jul 3, 2024, 8:12 PM

Kan'ani happy with release of Iranian citizen by France

TEHRAN, Jul. 03 (MNA) – The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran expressed his satisfaction with the release of an Iranian citizen ‘Bashir Baizar’ by the French government.

Nasser Kan’ani stated that safeguarding and protecting the rights of Iranian citizens abroad is an important priority of the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Director of Public Relations Department of the Presidential Office of Iran told local Iranian media that Bashir Biazar, who was illegally arrested and imprisoned in France a few weeks ago, has been released and is on his way back to his homeland."

It's been more than a month since Bashir Biazar, an acclaimed Iranian musician and filmmaker, was arrested and imprisoned in France over charges widely described as politically motivated.

Born and raised in the Islamic Republic of Iran, Biazar is an independent music composer and filmmaker internationally acclaimed for his work.

He has previously served as managing director of the New Horizon Institute of Arts and Culture and was the secretary of the London-based Islamic Student Association.

For many years, he also worked as a production manager at the Music and Song Department of IRIB, Iran’s state broadcaster, and was behind many acclaimed works produced by the organization.

