Mehr Media Group, AVA ink MoU for strengthening cooperation

The memorandum of understanding was signed between CEO of Mehr Media Group Mohammad Mehdi Rahmati and Director General of the Central Office of Tebyan Center for Social and Cultural Activities Hojjatoleslam Issa Hosseini Mazari in Afghanistan and Afghan Voice Agency (AVA).

Tebyan Social-Cultural Activities Center started its activity in Afghanistan in 1991 with a focus on training of journalists and media companions and Afghan Voice Agency is one of its outlets, Hojjatoleslam Mazari said, adding that the center has trained about 500 reporters since 2001, many of them are busy active in the media environment of Afghanistan and the world.

The head of AVA pointed out that the center had also established very good media cooperation with Mehr news agency over the previous years during the then CEO of MNA Parviz Esmaeili and the late managing director of the agency Reza Moghadassi.

The managing director of Mehr Media Group, for his turn, said that Mehr News Agency is running with five foreign languages (Persian, Arabic, English, Turkish, Kurdish and Urdu) and is publishing the world’s latest news.

Rahmati pointed out that Mehr Media Group has three main divisions and Mehr News Agency with 11 news groups is one of those divisions, adding that TEHRAN TIMES, which is a leading English daily in Iran, one of the divisions of the Mehr Media group.

TEHRAN TIMES is one of the oldest and leading English Daily in Iran which was founded by Martyr Mohammad Beheshti in 1979 following the Iranian Revolution as a self-proclaimed “voice of the Islamic Revolution”.

MA/6155585