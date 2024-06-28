Haifa comes under attack by Yemeni forces, Iraqi fighters

The forces and Iraq’s Islamic Resistance, which is an umbrella group of anti-terror fighters, announced the operation in separate statements on Thursday.

The statement by forces said the attack had been carried out using “several cruise missiles.”

It identified the target in question as a “vital” spot at the port, and hailed that “the operation achieved its goal successfully.”

This is not the first time, when the port comes under such a joint operation.

The Armed Forces and the Iraqi fighters have been staging numerous anti-Israeli strikes, either separately or in cooperation with one another, since last October, when the Israeli regime began a genocidal war against the Gaza Strip.

At least 37,765 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have died as a result of the war that began following a retaliatory operation carried out by Gaza’s resistance groups.

The Iraqi Resistance’s anti-Israeli attacks have been mainly aimed at targets lying across the occupied territories.

The Yemeni forces have, however, expanded their strikes to include Israeli vessels and the vessels that head towards the ports of those territories.

Completing their statement, the Yemeni forces also said they had conducted another operation, targeting a ship, identified as “SEAJOY,” for sailing towards the occupied territories.

“The operation was carried out jointly by the drone air force, the missile force, and the naval forces, with a drone boat and several missiles and drones. The operation resulted in a direct and precise hit on the ship,” the statement noted.

It vowed that the forces would continue their operations in the Red and Arabian Seas as well as the Indian Ocean as long as the Israeli regime kept up the brutal military onslaught and a simultaneous siege that it has been enforcing against Gaza.

MNA/Press TV