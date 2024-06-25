International Cartoon Contest boycott Genocide -2024

Themes:
Condemning the Israeli Regime's Participation in the Paris 2024 Olympics
Denying the Israeli Regime's Genocide and Racism
Criticizing America's Double Standards on Palestine
Conditions:
• Each participant can submit a maximum of five works.
• Submitted works must not have previously won prizes.
• Cartoons and caricatures must be submitted in png or jpg format with a resolution of 300dpi and a length or width of 3000 pixels.
• Artists must submit their name, surname, postal address, email address, phone number, photo, and resoumr in a word file.
• Works can be submitted by email.
• Please use the following hashtag when sharing your artwork on social media: #OlympicsAgainstGenocide
Prizes:
• First Place: $2000 along with a gold medal and certificate of appreciation
• Second Place: $1500 along with a silver medal and certificate
• Third Place: $1000 along with a bronze medal and certificate
• Two $500 Special Prizes along with a certificate
Deadline: July 16, 2024
Email: olympicartoon@gmail.com
Through the joint collaboration of the five countries of Brazil, Malaysia, China, Venezuela, Turkey, Egypt, and Iran
