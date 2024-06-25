International Cartoon Contest boycott Genocide -2024

Themes:

Condemning the Israeli Regime's Participation in the Paris 2024 Olympics

Denying the Israeli Regime's Genocide and Racism

Criticizing America's Double Standards on Palestine

Conditions:

• Each participant can submit a maximum of five works.

• Submitted works must not have previously won prizes.

• Cartoons and caricatures must be submitted in png or jpg format with a resolution of 300dpi and a length or width of 3000 pixels.

• Artists must submit their name, surname, postal address, email address, phone number, photo, and resoumr in a word file.

• Works can be submitted by email.

• Please use the following hashtag when sharing your artwork on social media: #OlympicsAgainstGenocide

Prizes:

• First Place: $2000 along with a gold medal and certificate of appreciation

• Second Place: $1500 along with a silver medal and certificate

• Third Place: $1000 along with a bronze medal and certificate

• Two $500 Special Prizes along with a certificate

Deadline: July 16, 2024

Email: olympicartoon@gmail.com

Through the joint collaboration of the five countries of Brazil, Malaysia, China, Venezuela, Turkey, Egypt, and Iran