1 killed, over 200 injured in Kenya anti-tax demonstrations

Five groups, including Amnesty International, said late on Thursday in a joint statement that at least 105 protesters had been arrested in a violent crackdown by riot police that included the use of tear gas, water cannon and rubber bullets, Al Jazeera reported

In the capital, Nairobi, at least 200 people were injured, with the groups reporting “soft tissue injuries and inhalation of tear gas”, with six “hit by cars while running away from police officers” and five casualties from rubber bullets.

Spent cartridges at the scene implied the use of live rounds, they said.

Local media reported that an unidentified person died at the Bliss Medical Centre in Nairobi from a gunshot wound to his thigh sustained during the protest.

Protests against the budget proposals, which are aimed at raising $2.7bn in additional taxes, widened Thursday in 19 of Kenya’s 47 counties. party members.

SD/PR