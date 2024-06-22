Powerful explosion hits near US base in eastern Syria

The incident occurred near the US military base in the al-Omar oil field, located in Syria's Deir ez-Zor, on Friday.

The cause of the explosion is not yet known and there were no immediate reports of casualties.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

Resistance groups based in Iraq have repeatedly hit US bases on Iraqi and Syrian territories with missiles and drones over the past weeks in retaliation for the Israeli regime’s crimes against Palestinians in Gaza.

The groups are also outraged at the US military presence in the region, which they see as a source of instability, as well as Washington’s support for the Israeli regime in its ongoing war on Gaza.

