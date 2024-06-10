US consulate attacked in Palestine protest

Police were called to the diplomatic mission on Miller St shortly after 3am on Monday after nine windows were smashed and the door painted with graffiti.

CCTV sourced by police shows a person in a dark-coloured hoodie with their face obscured carrying what appears to be a “small sledgehammer”.

Asked about the damage, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said it was “not the Australian way” and urged for tensions to be cooled.

“We should be able to have views, including on issues which are difficult – the Middle East conflict is a difficult issue, it is complex,” he said.

“People should have respectful political debate and discourse that is in everyone’s interest. People are traumatised by what is going on in the Middle East.

In April, the US consulate was vandalised with red paint and the words “Free Gaza” before its Melbourne counterpart was also attacked the following month.

