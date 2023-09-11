Several killed, injured in Pakistan bomb blast

The attack took place on personnel of the Frontier Constabulary (FC) in front of Prime Hospital on Warsak Road in this capital city of the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Warsak Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohammad Arshad Khan said that according to initial reports, five FC officials and three civilians have been injured as a result of the blast, NDTV reported.

He added that the blast appeared to have been an improvised explosive device (IED) attack.

Khan said that further investigation was underway and that a report by the Bomb Disposal Unit would further clarify the nature of the blast.

Recently, Pakistan has been hit by a wave of terrorist activities orchestrated by the outlawed terror outfit.

MP/PR