Russia downs Ukraine drones over Moscow, Rostov-on-Don City

"According to the clarified information, air defense systems have shot down two UAVs; one fell outside the city in the western part of Rostov-on-Don, the second - in the center, in the area of Pushkinskaya Street, 42," Rostov Region Governor Vasily Golubev clarified early Thursday.

The governor said later on Thursday that several vehicles, as well as the facades and windows of three buildings, were damaged in the incident. He specified that the injured person sought medical assistance with cut wounds to his legs but refused hospitalization, Sputnik reported.

Moments earlier, initial reports indicated that just one unmanned aerial vehicle had been struck down by air defense systems, with Golubev saying the incident broke out at about 3 a.m. Moscow Time.

Rostov-on-Don Mayor Aleksei Logvinenko said on Telegram that the city's emergency services had been put on high alert following the downing of the drones.

Air defenses also struck down an unmanned aerial vehicle overnight over the Ramensky district of the Moscow region, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said early Thursday.

"This night, an attempted drone attack on Moscow was foiled by air defense forces in the Ramensky district. According to preliminary information, there are no damage or casualties at the site of the falling debris. Emergency services are working on the site," Sobyanin said on Telegram.

Not long after, another drone attack was foiled in Russia's Bryansk region, with Russian troops downing the UAV over the Bryansky district, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said early Thursday.

"Tonight, an attempt by the Ukrainian armed forces to carry out a terrorist attack using a UAV was foiled. Forces of the Russian Defense Ministry destroyed the unmanned aerial vehicle over the Bryansky district. There were no casualties or damage," Bogomaz said on Telegram, adding that emergency services were working on site.

Later, Russian air defense systems shot down two more drones over Russia's Bryansk City, falling debris of which damage glazing of the city's railway station, surrounding areas and several vehicles, Bryansk Region Governor Alexander Bogomaz said.

"Forces of the Russian Defense Ministry foiled an attack of Ukrainian terrorists. An unmanned aerial vehicle was destroyed over Bryansk. There were no casualties," the governor said on Telegram, adding the damage to the railway station and vehicles was caused by the falling debris.

The governor said later on Thursday that yet another drone, flying toward the city, was destroyed, adding that there were no casualties or damage in the second strike.

The latest comes after Russian forces thwarted a drone attack by Ukraine over the Navlinsky district of the Bryansk region, one of a multitude of strikes carried out in the wake of Kyiv's failed counteroffensive.

SKH/PR