Sep 6, 2023, 2:40 PM

IranPlast Intl. Exhibition to host 210 foreign companies

TEHRAN, Sep. 06 (MNA) – The 17th International Exhibition of Plastics, Rubber, Machinery and Equipment, commonly known as IranPlast International Exhibition, will host 560 domestic and 210 foreign companies in Tehran.

Farid Dousti added the number of foreign participants will hit an all-time high while 1,170 domestic companies submitted their application forms, out of which 560 exhibitors will be present due to lack of enough space at the Tehran International Permanent Fairground, Iran’s National Petrochemical Company (NPC) reported.

According to him, Iran’s Research Institute of Petroleum Industry (RIPI) will for the first time take part in IranPlast International Exhibition.

More than 220 foreign visitors, including officials, businessmen, and investors, have expressed their willingness to participate in the exhibition.

India’s minister of chemicals and fertilizers and directors of Plast World exhibitions have been also invited during negotiations held in collaboration with Iran’s Foreign Ministry, Dousti said.

The 17th edition of the IranPlast International Exhibition will be held on September 17-20.

