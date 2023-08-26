  1. Politics
Taliban releases Iranian photojournalist

TEHRAN, Aug. 26 (MNA) – The Taliban-run government in Afghanistan released the Iranian media photographer Mohammad Hossein Velayati on Friday night, says the Taliban spokesperson Bilal Karimi on Saturday.

According to the reports, the Taliban handed over Mohammad Hossein Velayati to the Iranian embassy in Kabul last night.

Velayati legally entered Afghanistan through the air border and stayed in Kabul for 10 days. He works for Iran’s Tasnim news agency and was arrested at the international airport in the Afghan capital shortly before boarding a return flight home on Saturday.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Friday that he hopes diplomatic efforts would lead to the immediate release of an Iranian media photographer.

