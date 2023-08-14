Iran ready to export its military defensive products

Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh, Deputy Chief of Staff for the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, made the comments upon his arrival in Moscow, the capital of Russia on Monday to attend the the Moscow Conference on International Security.

"The world is witnessing new circumstances and that the unipolar system is in decline while a multipolar system is emerging," General Nasirzadeh said.

He added that the Moscow security conference helps countries to exchange views to establish security in the world.

"In this conference, independent countries can exchange their views with each other to counter the US and its allies crisis-making and insecurity [attempts]," the senior Iranian general said.

He added that he will explain the Islamic Republic of Iran's stances in the Moscow conference and will hold bilateral meetings with representatives of neighboring and allied countries on the sidelines of the event.

He also said about the Russia-hosted defense industry exhibition, saying "our country's defense ministry will showcase very important products in this exhibition. We have a lot to say in the defense industry and we are ready to export our defense industry products with observing due respect to other countries and without creating a crisis for any country."

In the end, General Nasirzadeh declared that, "We have a joint and strategic cooperation with Russia and this cooperation can help to establish security in different parts of the world."

