4 killed, 8 injured in Turkish drone attack on NE Syria

According to local reports, a Turkish drone targeted a village in the suburbs of the city of Qamishli in the northeast of Syria on Friday evening.

The public relations of the Kurdish militia known as Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced in a statement that 4 militants were killed in the attack.

Meanwhile, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported that 8 more people were injured in the attack.

Under the pretext of fighting PKK terrorists, Turkey has deployed its troops in areas of northern Iraq and Syria and is conducting aerial attacks on parts of the northern areas of these countries.

MNA/FNA14020506000671