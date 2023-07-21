  1. Politics
US occupation kidnaps 3 Syrian citizens in airborne operation

TEHRAN, Jul. 21 (MNA) – Helicopters of US occupation forces carried out Friday an airborne in Dair al-Zaur province, kidnapping a number of Syrian citizens.

Local sources told SANA reporter that the operation was carried out in Jadeed Akidat town with the help of the US -backed SDF militia.

The airborn operation was accompanied by heavy and indiscriminate shooting at the town’s homes and the surrounding agricultural lands, according to the source.

The occupation forces and the SDF militia cordoned the town, stormed several houses, and kidnapped three citizens, taking them to their bases in the nearby, the sources added.

The legitimate Syrian government in Damascus led by President Bashar Assad considers the presence of the American forces on Syrian soil as illegal and occupation and has called for their immediate withdrawal to exercise its sovereignty over all the Syrian territories.

