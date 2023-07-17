Iran can play central role in olive industry in Middle East

Abdellatif Ghedira made the remarks in a meeting with the Iranian agriculture minister Mohammad-Ali Nikbakht.

"Iran's olive has a special position in the region, and given the dispatch of experts and the holding of specialized training courses and the opening of the olive school, Iran can become a central player in terms of scientific promotion by establishing training courses as compared to the other countries of the region," the IOC director said.

"Next year, Iran can be elected as the IOC head which is required to provide written programs tothe council and its members to increase the level of olive production and consumption. Iran can become the olive capital of the region," Ghedira also said. added.

Stating that Iran is very active in the International Olive Council, he added "The establishment of olive schools in Iran is one of the important achievements of the ongoing trip.'"

"We will continue to support the Islamic Republic of Iran in the field of olive education and the promotion of olive production and consumption," he further said.

According to Ghedira, the International Olive Council's specialized magazine (Olivae) will be dedicated to Iranian olives in five languages in 2023.

The Iranian minister, for his part, said that Iran by utilizing prominent experts in olive cultivation and production, can share its knowledge and experience with other member countries.

