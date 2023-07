The accident occurred on the Kadhimayn-Samarra road on Wednesday, Seyyed Mohammad Tabatabaei pointed out.

The bus was carrying Iranian pilgrims when it had an accident with a truck, he added.

One Iranian woman lost her life due to the incident, he said, adding that 48 Iranians were also injured.

The injured individuals have been taken to a hospital in Iraq, he further noted.

TM/5835076