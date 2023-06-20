Iran, Russia sign MoU for film production, joint events

The ceremony of signing the agreement was held on Tuesday in the presence of Kazem Jalali, the Iranian Ambassador to Russia, at the headquarters of the Union of Cinematographers of the Russian Federation.

The agreement was signed by Nikita Mikhalkov, the head of the Union, and Seyed Mehdi Javadi, the CEO of Farabi Cinema Foundation.

Based on the agreement, Iran and Russia's cinema industries will plan new collaborations in the fields of co-production of films, holding events and film weeks, Javadi said on the sidelines of this ceremony.

He expressed hope that with the implementation of this agreement, the relationship between Iran and Russia's cinema industries would develop.

The parties also agreed to form a Russian-Iranian working group to plan and implement joint projects in the field of cinema.

SKH/IRN85146548