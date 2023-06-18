  1. Economy
Jun 18, 2023, 9:40 AM

Iran, Pakistan, Turkey hold meeting on rail corridor

Iran, Pakistan, Turkey hold meeting on rail corridor

TEHRAN, Jun. 18 (MNA) – The meeting of the working group on the Istanbul-Tehran-Islamabad Cargo Train was held with a focus on the development of transportation capacities and financial investment of private sectors in this rail corridor.

The 13th meeting of the high-level working group on the Istanbul-Tehran-Islamabad Cargo Train was held in Turkey last week.

This meeting was held in cooperation with the Turkish government and ECO Secretariat.

Delegations from the Islamic Republic of Iran, Pakistan, and Turkey and representatives of ECO Trade and Development Bank, and Islamic Development Bank attended the meeting.

The attendees discussed various aspects, and requirements of the ITI train, including containerization and digitization of procedures between countries along the corridor.

They also emphasized the development of infrastructure and transportation capacities.

RHM/IRN85143529

News Code 202124
Marzieh Rahmani

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News