Iran, Pakistan, Turkey hold meeting on rail corridor

The 13th meeting of the high-level working group on the Istanbul-Tehran-Islamabad Cargo Train was held in Turkey last week.

This meeting was held in cooperation with the Turkish government and ECO Secretariat.

Delegations from the Islamic Republic of Iran, Pakistan, and Turkey and representatives of ECO Trade and Development Bank, and Islamic Development Bank attended the meeting.

The attendees discussed various aspects, and requirements of the ITI train, including containerization and digitization of procedures between countries along the corridor.

They also emphasized the development of infrastructure and transportation capacities.

