Jun 10, 2023, 9:37 PM

Bahraini team wins Asian Men’s Club League Handball C'ship

TEHRAN, Jun. 10 (MNA) – Al Najma from Bahrain won the 25th Asian Men’s Club League Handball Championship which ended in Iran's Isfahan on Saturday.

Bahrain's domestic league-and-cup champions Al Najma won the 25th Asian Men’s Club League Handball Championship in Isfahan, Iran after a thrilling final.

They defeated Qatar’s Al Duhail 31-30 after four extra quarters following a draw in the original time.

The 25 th Asian Men's Club League Handball Championship took place in 25th Aban Arena, Isfahan, in the Islamic Republic of Iran, from June 1 – 10, 2023. It was the fourth time that the competition will be hosted by the Islamic Republic of Iran Handball Federation (IRIHF) and the third time in Isfahan.

