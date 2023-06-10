Bahraini team wins Asian Men’s Club League Handball C'ship

Bahrain's domestic league-and-cup champions Al Najma won the 25th Asian Men’s Club League Handball Championship in Isfahan, Iran after a thrilling final.

They defeated Qatar’s Al Duhail 31-30 after four extra quarters following a draw in the original time.

The 25 th Asian Men's Club League Handball Championship took place in 25th Aban Arena, Isfahan, in the Islamic Republic of Iran, from June 1 – 10, 2023. It was the fourth time that the competition will be hosted by the Islamic Republic of Iran Handball Federation (IRIHF) and the third time in Isfahan.

MNA