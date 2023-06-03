  1. Sports
Iran’s Shameli victorious at Asian Club Handball Championship

TEHRAN, Jun 03 (MNA) – Shahid Shameli Kazeroon Club from Irandefea ted Tashkent Club at the 25th edition of the Asian Men’s Club League Handball Championship.

Iran’s Shameli has beaten Uzbekistan’s club 39-34 in Group B on Saturday at the event.

As many as 11 teams divided into two groups fight it out for the title in Isfahan City of Iran.

Foolad Mobarakeh Sepahan SC (Iran), India Club (India), Oman Club (Oman), Kazma SC (Kuwait) and Al-Rayyan Club (Qatar) comprise Group A.

Group B features Al-Kuwait Club (Kuwait), Junior Club (P.R. China), Tashkent Club (Uzbekistan), Al-Duhail Club (Qatar), Shahid Shameli Kazeroon Club (Iran) and Al-Najma Club (Bahrain).

The 25th Asian Men’s Club League Handball Championship is underway in Isfahan, Iran on June 1-11.

