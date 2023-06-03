Iran’s Shameli victorious at Asian Club Handball Championship

Iran’s Shameli has beaten Uzbekistan’s club 39-34 in Group B on Saturday at the event.

As many as 11 teams divided into two groups fight it out for the title in Isfahan City of Iran.

Foolad Mobarakeh Sepahan SC (Iran), India Club (India), Oman Club (Oman), Kazma SC (Kuwait) and Al-Rayyan Club (Qatar) comprise Group A.

Group B features Al-Kuwait Club (Kuwait), Junior Club (P.R. China), Tashkent Club (Uzbekistan), Al-Duhail Club (Qatar), Shahid Shameli Kazeroon Club (Iran) and Al-Najma Club (Bahrain).

The 25th Asian Men’s Club League Handball Championship is underway in Isfahan, Iran on June 1-11.

