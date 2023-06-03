  1. Economy
Jun 3, 2023, 11:00 PM

Iran calls for boosting agricultural coop. with Uzbekistan

Iran calls for boosting agricultural coop. with Uzbekistan

TEHRAN, Jun 03 (MNA) – Iran's Deputy Agriculture Minister Safdar Niazi called for an increase in the agricultural cooperation between Iran and Uzbekistan.

Niazi made the remarks at the 15th meeting of the joint commission on trade, economic, scientific, and technical Cooperation between Iran and Uzbekistan in Tashkent.

Considering the cooperation capacities between the two countries, Niazi announced Iran's readiness to export technical and engineering services, equipment, and other new technologies in the agricultural sector to Uzbekistan.

Proposing the formation of a specialized agricultural working group between the two countries, he called for sharing experiences and making efforts to achieve the goals of sustainable development in the agricultural sector.

Niazi also named cooperation in the field of research in the agricultural sector, developing new technologies, implementing the extraterritorial cultivation program, and establishing specialized agricultural exhibitions as possible eras of cooperation between Tehran and Tashkent.

MP/5800982

News Code 201537

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News