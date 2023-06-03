Iran calls for boosting agricultural coop. with Uzbekistan

Niazi made the remarks at the 15th meeting of the joint commission on trade, economic, scientific, and technical Cooperation between Iran and Uzbekistan in Tashkent.

Considering the cooperation capacities between the two countries, Niazi announced Iran's readiness to export technical and engineering services, equipment, and other new technologies in the agricultural sector to Uzbekistan.

Proposing the formation of a specialized agricultural working group between the two countries, he called for sharing experiences and making efforts to achieve the goals of sustainable development in the agricultural sector.

Niazi also named cooperation in the field of research in the agricultural sector, developing new technologies, implementing the extraterritorial cultivation program, and establishing specialized agricultural exhibitions as possible eras of cooperation between Tehran and Tashkent.

