Iranian para-shooters grab colorful medals at WSPS World Cup

Competing at Mixed Air Rifle Prone SH2 primary level on the last day of the competitions, the three Iranian para-shooters Masoumeh Khodabakhshi, Zahra Gholamzadeh, and Mohammad Reza Amini failed to advance to finals.

The Iranian team ended the tournament by winning 2 medals (one gold, one silver).

As many as 226 shooters from 41 nations fought out for the top places and quotas in Changwon, South Korea.

The competition served as qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

