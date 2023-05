Taftian ran Men's 100m with a time of 10.12 seconds at the sporting event.

He finished first at the Meeting International de Forbach 2023 in the category of the World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze.

Previously, the athlete won a race in Jamaica as part of his training camp.

In July 2017, Taftian became the first Iranian ever to win the gold medal in 100 meters with a time of 10.25 seconds at the 2017 Asian Athletics Championships in India.

TM/IRN85125522