Fire in mine leaves 27 missing in southern Peru

The accident occurred in the Yanaquihua “Esperanza I” mine, belonging to the Arequipa province of Condesuyos, in the early hours of Saturday, and “there would have been a short circuit that caused a fire inside the tunnel, which would have put the workers’ lives.

It was the owner of the mine himself who went to the police to report what had happened and ask for help, and immediately ambulances and health and rescue personnel traveled to the mine, which is located in an isolated area, ES Euro reported.

The Government of Peru confirmed the accident on Saturday night, of which the number of deaths is unknown at the moment.

“Police personnel are in the Yanaquihua district to support the rescue efforts of the bodies of miners who died inside a tunnel in the province of Condesuyos, Arequipa,” the Ministry of the Interior said on Twitter.

He added that police officers from the decentralized basic unit of the Peruvian National Police (Depincri) and from the local police station are carrying out the corresponding procedures, awaiting the representative of the Public Ministry.

MNA/PR