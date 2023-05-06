Iran victorious over New Zealand at 2023 Water Polo Cup

Team Melli had earlier lost to Romania 15-4 in Group B.
TEHRAN, May 06 (MNA) – Iran defeated New Zealand 17-14 in the Men's Preliminary Round - Group A of the 2023 Men's Water Polo World Cup, Division 2 on Friday.
Team Melli had earlier lost to Romania 15-4 in Group B.
Iran will meet Kazakhstan on Saturday.
Group A consists of China, Germany, Malta and South Africa.
The tournament is being held in Berlin, Germany from May 5 to 7.
MNA/TT
