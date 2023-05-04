Iran athlete finishes runner-up in Asian Powerlifting C'hips

Saeed Sharifi, in the 83- kilogram weight class, ranked runner-up in the second day of the tournament slated for May 2-6, 2023.

Sharifi prospered in the bench press with a record of 210 kilograms, earning the silver medal in the Asian tournament. He also recorded 290 kilograms in the squat and 250 kilograms in the deadlift.

The Iranian athlete, with a total record of 750 kilograms, finished fourth in Asia and won a silver medal.

On Wednesday, Mehdi Shajirati won the bronze medal in the 59-kilogram weight class in the bench press event.

In the coming days, Fazel Royavi will compete against his opponents in the 93-kilogram weight class and Peyman Nezhadi in the 120+ kilogram weight class.

