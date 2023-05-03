Messi to face disciplinary action at PSG over SA trip

The reports of a possible two-week suspension mean Messi could miss PSG’s next two games and comes at a delicate time as the French club hopes to extend the Argentinian star’s contract beyond this season, the Associated Press news agency reported on Wednesday.

French media outlets L’Equipe and RMC Sport reported the suspension on Tuesday without citing sources.

A source with knowledge of the issue told the AP that the French club had denied Messi’s request to make the trip to Saudi Arabia where the 35-year-old has a commercial contract to promote tourism.

The World Cup champion will not be allowed to train or play with the team and will not be paid during his suspension, the source told AP.

Messi has not commented publicly about the reported suspension on his social media accounts.

The reported suspension comes at a delicate time as the French club had hoped to extend the Argentinian star’s contract beyond this season.

Reports of Messi’s trip to Saudi Arabia followed PSG’s surprise 3-1 loss to Lorient on Sunday, leaving the defending champions with a five-point lead over Marseille with five games left in the season. Messi played the full game.

Messi joined PSG from Barcelona two years ago in hopes he could lead the team to an elusive Champions League title. Instead, PSG was eliminated in the round of 16 in consecutive seasons.

There has been speculation about where he would play next, especially after reports that contract talks with PSG had broken down.

MNA/PR