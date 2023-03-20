VIDEO: Barca beat Real to go 12 points clear in La Liga

Franck Kessie scored an injury-time winner to help the Catalan club go 12 points clear over second-place Madrid at the top of the league with 12 matches to go.

Barcelona was saved by the VAR for the second consecutive game, as Madrid had a goal by Marco Asensio ruled out in the 81st minute for offside.

Barcelona won eight league titles in 11 seasons through 2019. They finished second to Madrid in 2020, then third – behind Real Madrid and champions Atletico Madrid – in 2021, and second to Madrid again last season, the first after the departure of Lionel Messi.

Barcelona is aiming to win a 27th league title, which would leave it eight behind Madrid.