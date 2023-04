Following the resignation of Yusuf Nouri as the minister of education, President Ebrahim Raeisi accepted his resignation and appointed Reza Morad Sahraei, the former president of Farhangian (Teachers) University, as the acting minister.

The 47-year-old Sahraei, has a PhD in linguistics from the Tehran-based Allameh Tabataba'i University has been serving as the president of Frhangian University since last spring.

