NASA confirms half-ton meteor crashes in Texas: report

A nearly 1,000-pound meteor measuring two feet wide crashed into South Texas on Wednesday, FAX News reported.

Fox station KDFW in Dallas reported that NASA confirmed the meteor broke apart as it fell through the atmosphere to its resting place near McAllen, Texas, at about 6 p.m., the source added.

"Although meteorites tend to hit Earth’s atmosphere at high speeds, they slow as they travel through the atmosphere, breaking into small fragments before hitting the ground. Meteorites cool rapidly and generally are not a risk to the public," NASA said in a statement.

The space agency posted a report of the incident along with a map showing an area where pieces of the meteor likely landed.

AMK/PR