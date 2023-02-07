30 killed in Pakistan after bus fell into ravine

The accident took place when the speeding passenger bus travelling from Gilgit to Rawalpindi collided with the car near the Shatial check post in Diamir district of Gilgit Baltistan, the Print reported.

Both vehicles fell into the deep ravine, police said, adding that the dead bodies have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

They said the rescuers are facing difficulties in carrying relief activities due to darkness at the accident site.

Road accidents are common in Pakistan. Last month, at least 41 people were killed after a passenger coach fell into a ravine in Balochistan’s Lasbela.

MNA/PR