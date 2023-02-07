  1. World
  2. Asia-Pacific
Feb 7, 2023, 10:41 PM

30 killed in Pakistan after bus fell into ravine

30 killed in Pakistan after bus fell into ravine

TEHRAN, Feb. 07 (MNA) – At least 30 people were killed in northwest Pakistan on Tuesday when a passenger bus fell into a deep ravine after colliding with a car, police said.

The accident took place when the speeding passenger bus travelling from Gilgit to Rawalpindi collided with the car near the Shatial check post in Diamir district of Gilgit Baltistan, the Print reported.

Both vehicles fell into the deep ravine, police said, adding that the dead bodies have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

They said the rescuers are facing difficulties in carrying relief activities due to darkness at the accident site.

Road accidents are common in Pakistan. Last month, at least 41 people were killed after a passenger coach fell into a ravine in Balochistan’s Lasbela.

MNA/PR

News Code 197169

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News