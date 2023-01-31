Three injured in knife attack at Brussels metro station

One person is in critical condition and two more were injured during a knife attack inside a metro station in Brussels, located right below the headquarters of the European Commission, the local Prosecutor's Office confirmed to Euronews.

The suspect, a 30-year-old man, was arrested by Belgian police at the scene.

There is no indication of terrorism, the Brussels Public Prosecutor's Office added.

Brussels mayor Philippe Close praised the emergency services' response on Twitter for the "rapid arrest of the perpetrator."

A call was made to firefighters at 17:48 CET requesting two ambulances, a spokesperson told Euronews.

Police cars and ambulances surrounded the area and traffic was cut while the Schuman metro station was closed to the public, STIB-MIVB, the city's public transport company, confirmed.

MNA/PR