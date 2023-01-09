Cargo vessel runs aground in Suez Canal

It is currently unclear to what extent canal traffic is affected.

The ship is a Marshall Islands-flagged bulk carrier, according to data from vessel tracking websites, The National News reported.

Leth said it ran aground near the city of Qantara, in Ismailia province.

The Suez Canal is a vital waterway through which about 10 percent of global trade is transported.

Two convoys transit through the canal every day, one northbound to the Mediterranean and the other southbound to the Red Sea.

