Iranian Army's drones capable of countering any threat: cmdr.

Brigadier General Kioumars Heidari said on Saturday that the Army's Ground Force has managed to use new tactics and techniques, particularly in the fields of drones and aviation, during the Zolfaqar 1401 joint drills, which were held earlier this month in an area spanning from the country’s southern ports and waters to the northern tip of the Indian Ocean.

He added that the military units carry out exercises throughout the year to increase their preparedness in the face of any threat and become aware of their points of weakness and strength.

The high-ranking commander emphasized that the Ground Force has conducted various drills and succeeded in proving that it enjoys the highest combat readiness and defense capabilities in dealing with advanced threats, Press TV reported.

Heidari emphasized that drones are among the important components of defense power in Iran's Army and noted that the Armed Forces have managed to achieve the pre-determined objectives during the Zolfaqar 1401 drills by using domestically-manufactured equipment.

Zolfaqar 1401 drills featured parts of the infantry, armored and mechanized units, surface, sub-surface and flying vessels, air defense systems, members of the marine commando force, and strategic bombers.

MNA/PR