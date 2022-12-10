US to Spend $11 bn on cyberattacks against 'unwanted' states

"Western countries want to use the information and its carriers - big data and software tools for their transmission - to subjugate unwanted governments through cyberattacks," Oleg Syromolotov told Sputnik, adding that the "Pentagon's budget alone for these purposes in 2023 will be more than $11 billion."

The deputy foreign minister pointed out that, according to the new doctrinal documents released in October, the administration of US President Joe Biden has "declared the whole world and the global information space to be its sphere of interest."

On October 12, the Biden administration released the 2022 National Security Strategy that characterized China as being the most consequential geopolitical challenge for the United States.

According to the document, Beijing is Washington's sole rival allegedly seeking to increase its economic, diplomatic and military capacity to change the international order.

Syromolotov's comments come in the wake of the earlier statement by the Russian Embassy in the United States that blasted Washington's sanctions against Moscow as an attempt to exert pressure on governments that are "inconvenient" for the US.

The Russian diplomatic mission said that Washington is attempting to force "other countries to adjust their foreign policy," disguising these attempts as efforts to defend human rights.

RHM/PR