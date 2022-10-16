  1. World
Biden has ‘no plans’ to meet Saudi Crown Prince at G20 summit

TEHRAN, Oct. 16 (MNA) – President Joe Biden has “no plans” to meet with Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the sidelines of the Group of Twenty Summit next month, a White House official said

After the US president Joe Biden warned earlier this week Saudi Arabia would face “consequences” for coordinating with Russia and other energy producers to cut oil production, today a White House official said that the president has “no plans” to meet with Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the sidelines of the Group of Twenty Summit next month.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told CNN’s State of the Union the president will not “act precipitously” to alter US-Saudi relations, and will wait to make any major changes to the relationship until after Congress comes back from recess next month.

The president plans to consult lawmakers from both sides of the aisle to “make decisions that are in the best interests of the American people” on US-Saudi ties, Sullivan added.

One option could include reevaluating weapons sales to the kingdom, Sullivan said, as some Democratic lawmakers call for a halt to Saudi arms sales, though he noted there’s “nothing imminently moving now.”

