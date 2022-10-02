  1. Politics
Iraq, Oman FMs announce release of remaining Hajj pilgrim

TEHRAN, Oct. 02 (MNA) – The Foreign minister of Iraq and Oman announced the release of the only remaining Iranian Haj pilgrim from Saudi Arabia.

Oman's Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi and Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein held separate telephone conversations with Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iraq and Oman, in this telephone conversation, announced the release of an Iranian arrested in Saudi Arabia during the hajj pilgrimage in July.

Mr. Khalil Dardmand, is an Iranian pilgrim who was detained by the Saudi police after the Hajj ceremony in Makkah for about three months.

He was arrested on Eid al-Adha for taking a photo of Gen. Qassem Soleimani with the Kaaba.
 

