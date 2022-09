On the occasion of Sacred Defense Week, the "Shahab" training drone that can be used for surveillance purposes, was unveiled at the Eqtedar (Strength) exhibition in which all types of manned and unmanned aircraft of the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force are showcased.

The surveillance drone can fly at the height of 11 thousand feet for 8 hours and its flight radius is 10 km which can be increased to 200 km for reconnaissance missions.

MNA/